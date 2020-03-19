Man sentenced to prison for Attempted Sex Trafficking online

A man will spend at least two years behind bars after pleading guilty to Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child.

The investigation which led to the arrest of 20-year-old Ladon Jones began in August 2019. Detectives with the Reno Police Department said Jones had recruited an individual, whom he believed to be a 16-year-old girl, on a social media website to engage in prostitution.

Jones was arrested and charged. He later pleaded guilty to Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child, and on March 17, 2020 was sentenced to 24-72 months in prison.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

