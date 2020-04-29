Man pleads for DETR's help

KOLO 8 News is receiving hundreds of messages from viewers concerned about the speed DETR is processing unemployment claims.

Cortney Zerwick tells KOLO Evening Anchor Noah Bond he's one month away from running out of money and is not able to get timely help from Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

In response we have decided to continue sharing the stories of individuals until a system is put in place to process the claims in a timely manner.

Cortney Zerwick lost his job at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno when Gov. Sisolak closed casinos to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Zerwick says he is running out of money.

"I don't know what else to do because I've been calling everyday," he said.

After dialing he hears a recorded voice, "Welcome to Nevada's telephone unemployment insurance claim system. To continue in English please press one."

"By May 29th you'll be out of money your saying?" asked KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"Oh definitely yeah," responded Zerwick.

He applied for unemployment benefits online April 1, 2020.

"They did ask me on April 3 for copies of my paycheck stubs. My last three paycheck stubs. I did fax them."

He says he has not heard a response since then.

"You've been calling you said for three and a half weeks, but yet you haven't gotten through to a person. What do you want to say about that?" Bond asked.

"OK I don't blame unemployment as a whole as individuals. I blame the structure of how they're doing things. I mean they know they're getting hit the hardest they've ever been hit and I agree, but it's time to take measures to compensate for that," said Zerwick.

"Cortney you said four weeks ago today you first started filling out the application to get unemployment benefits, yet you've received nothing so far. What do you want to say to the Governor and to DETR?" Bond asked.

"Please help out OK. We got people that had two jobs. I'm going to the food bank to get food. I mean I really need help. All I need is my unemployment that I'm approved for...We really desperately need help. Please! Get these people and help get their money due to them," Zerwick replied.

Bond sent an email to Gov. Sisolake April 28, 2020 at 10:03 a.m. and got no response.

He send a second email April 29, 2020 at 9:36 a.m.

It reads:

Governor Sisolak-

I'm getting hundreds of emails from our KOLO 8 News viewers who are struggling to get unemployment benefits from DETR. Bob Hastings of Dayton says he called DETR about 2,000 times with no results. Christian Seaborn of Reno says he's down to his last $300 after contacting DETR every weekday for a month. Veronica Clark of Reno opened her nearly empty refrigerator for me after contacting DETR for a month and told me she had a bag of chips for dinner the day before because that's all she had to eat.

I would like to know what you are doing to help these three people and the hundreds of others just like them who are struggling. I would like an interview with you and I would like to have access to walk through the center used to process the unemployment claims. Our viewers deserve to know what you are doing to help them.

Please call me at (Noah's personal phone number).

Regards,

KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor

Noah Bond

We requested a walk through tour of the center where DETR processes claims, but Spokesperson Rosa Mendez says she can't accomodate such a request because of the confidential nature of the business conducted there.

She did send an email revealing the actions DETR has taken to help Nevadans in need.

It reads in part, "From Sunday, March first to Wednesday, April 22, DETR has made 680,144 payments to Nevada's unemployment insurance claimants totaling $240.8 million.

