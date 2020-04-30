Man injured in fight at Tahoe Beach Club in Stateline

A man was taken to a hospital following a fight at the Tahoe Beach Club in Stateline.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the club on Eugene Drive and found several people fighting. The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District also responded and tells KOLO 8 News Now that the fight involved construction workers at a construction site.

The sheriff's office said there were weapons involved similar to a knife.

One man was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center. with traumatic injuries to his head. Another person was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe. Other people involved were treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Investigations Division at 775-782-9905.

