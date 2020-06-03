Man in Las Vegas officer shooting at protest remains jailed

A judge ordered a 20-year-old man accused of shooting and critically wounding a Las Vegas police officer to remain jailed pending arraignment Friday on attempted murder and weapon charges.

This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Edgar Samaniego, 20, of Las Vegas, following his arrest Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the shooting of Las Vegas Police Officer Shay Kellin Mikalonis late Monday on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooting happened during one of several violent clashes involving protesters and police during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Clark County Detention Center/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Edgar Samaniego's public defense attorney said he was not asked Wednesday to enter a plea in the shooting late Monday of Officer Shay Kellin Mikalonis.

Officials say Mikalonis underwent surgery for spine and head injuries after being wounded by a gunshot fired from across Las Vegas Boulevard during a protest near the Circus Circus casino.

The demonstration was over the May 25 death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

