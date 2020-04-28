Man down to last $300 and unable to contact DETR

Many of our viewers forced out of their jobs when Gov. Sisolak closed all non-essential businesses in Nevada say they get no where when contacting Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation.

"I'm hitting the phone. Just repeatedly dialing. Call. Busy signal. Hang up," said Christian Seaborn who is struggling to get unemployment benefits.

"When do you start calling?" asked KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"8:00 o'clock in the morning. I was calling again this morning at 9:45 a.m. I finally get a message the que is full for the day," Seaborn said.

"So that was progress to get a message the que is full?" Bond.

"Yes," Seaborn.

"Christian you told me that you've been contacting DETR five days a week, 200 calls a day for about four weeks, but yet you haven't talked to a human yet. What do you think about that?" Bond asked.

"I'm really quite frustrated and angry," Seaborn responded.

He lost his job March 19th with AMS Global as events ambassador for gatherings at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, National Bowling Stadium, Livestock Events Center, and Reno Events Center.

He says he found a $1,200 stimulus check in his mailbox Monday when he was down to nearly his last dollar.

"Your reaction when you opened up that check?" Bond.

"Thank God. My rent is due the first of the month," Seaborn.

However, most of it was spent before it was even cashed.

"You have $300 left to your name. What do you want to say to the Governor and to DETR?" Bond.

"I think it's time for someone somewhere in Carson City to get off the stick and do something that's going to be productive to alleviate these phone call situations and not, and again I have the utmost respect for Gov. Sisolak, but not keep saying keep trying just keep calling. No! That's not good enough anymore," Seaborn said emphatically.

On April 28, Noah Bond wrote an email to Gov. Sisolak's Office at 10:03 a.m. He wrote:

The Office of Nevada Governor-

I would like an interview with Governor Sisolak to ask about what actions he is taking to fix Nevada's system to process unemployment insurance claims.

I simply want to let our viewers know what he is doing. I want to give him a platform to answer all the concerns I've found among our viewers.

You can reach me at 775-357-5487.

Here are some of the reports I have already aired:

https://www.kolotv.com/content/news/Dayton-man-callsDETRabout-2000-times-with-no-results-569997021.html

https://www.kolotv.com/content/news/DETR-debacle-fallout-569910681.html

https://www.kolotv.com/content/news/People-helping-each-other-where-government-falls-short-569944371.html

Regards,

KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor

Noah Bond

Noah Bond also contacted DETR's spokesperson Rosa Mendez to request a walk through tour of the center where unemployment claims are processed in Nevada to show you at home what the State is doing to try and resolve your concerns.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020