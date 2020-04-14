Man charged with arson after admitting to starting fire

A man is under arrest, accused of intentionally setting a fire at the Carville Apartment Complex on Carville Drive in Reno.

The Reno Fire Department responded just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020.

There was minimal damage, officials said, and no injuries were reported.

Aaron Hubbell, 51, was arrested and admitted to setting his clothes on fire inside his apartment, investigators said.

He's charged with First Degree Arson and Destroying Property of Another.

