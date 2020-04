A man is facing third-degree arson charges for allegedly starting a brush fire in Sparks Wednesday night.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a trooper spotted the fire while on patrol around 5:00 P.M. at Veterans Parkway and Greg Street.

The trooper saw 55-year-old Martin Jimenez on scene and arrested him.

The Reno Fire Department put out the fire. There's no word on the size.