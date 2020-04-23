Man arrested for arson, suspected in series of fires in Reno

Investigators arrested a man suspected in a series of fires in Reno.

Justin Cloughly, 44, is accused of 3rd degree arson and is considered a repeat arson offender.

The Reno Fire Department said they responded to several fires on April 22, 2020 over a 12-hour span between Glenda Way and Redfield Parkway.

Investigators believe Cloughly is responsible for a brush fire at Redfield Parkway behind Sam's Club. They are also looking into two other fires involving a vehicle at 1150 Glenda Way, and a fence behind 240 W. Moana Lane. Investigators believe all three fires may be connected.

Anyone with information about the fires can call the Reno Fire Department at 334-2300, or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

