Man arrested for allegedly luring a child to have sex

A Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit investigation started in February 2019 led to the arrest Wednesday of a 45-year-old man on charges he solicited a 15-year-old girl for prostitution, the Reno Police Department announced.

Michael James Magness was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of luring a child for sex and engaging a child for the purpose of prostitution.

Detectives from the Sparks Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children task force assisted with the arrest and Magness was taken into custody without incident, police said.



Police passed these recommendations on to parents:



Does your child have their own smartphone or access to a computer?



Are they using social networking apps or other websites?



Do you know who their followers are and who they follow?



Have you talked to them about the responsible use of these apps?



Do they know how to ignore/ report unwanted contacts?



If you, or someone you know is a victim of Human Trafficking or Exploitation, please call (775) 325-6470.

