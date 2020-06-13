Man arrested after crashing car into home east of UNR

A man is under arrest after crashing his car into a house off of Valley Road Saturday evening.

According to Reno Police, they attempted to stop a wrong way driver near the intersection of 6th street and Valley Road. Instead of stopping, the car ran the light and took off heading north on Valley Road.

After heading north 12 blocks, the car then slammed into a house on the corner of Valley Road and Cranleigh Drive.

No one was hurt, and the unoccupied home sustained only minor damage

