Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into cars in Midtown

Reno Police arrested a man suspected of trying to break in to cars parked on the street in Midtown.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Officers were called to the area of Holcomb Avenue and Cheney Street. They found a man matching the description of the suspect. Officers say the man ran from them after being ordered to stop.

Police chased the suspect to the area of Caliente Street and Haskell Street where he was taken into custody.

There are no road closures and the investigation is ongoing.

