Man allegedly shoots his parents at Las Vegas family cookout

Police in Las Vegas say a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his parents during a family cookout.

They say 30-year-old Alfonso Fernandez was taken into custody after the shooting Saturday afternoon that left the man’s father dead and his mother hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

Witnesses told Metro Police that Fernandez got into an argument at the cookout with several family members.

Fernandez’s father took him into the garage to try to calm him down, but police say Fernandez pulled out a handgun and allegedly shot his dad. Authorities say Fernandez then walked into the living room and allegedly shot his mother.

Police say Fernandez’s father, who was in his 70s, died at the scene.

