Man allegedly climbs under speeding truck filled with wine, drinks from tank

A California man was arrested after he allegedly forced the driver of a tanker truck carring red wine to pull over, climbed onboard and began drinking from the tank, as the truck continued down the highway.

Gabriel Moreno, 39, was arrested after he allegedly climbed underneath a tanker truck moving down the highway, unscrewed a valve and gulped down the red wine that gushed out. (Source: Stanislaus County Sheriff/KOVR/CNN)

The dash cam video from a Cherokee Freight Lines tanker truck hauling bulk red wine through Modesto, California, allegedly shows suspect 39-year-old Gabriel Moreno in a sedan, putting his hazard lights on and directing the truck to the side of the highway.

Believing he may have had a mechanical problem, the truck driver pulled over, only to see Moreno get out of his car wearing just underwear. He ran to the passenger side of the truck and out of view of the camera.

As the driver pulled back on the freeway, another onboard camera captured the suspect jump back into view then on the back of the wine truck. With no shirt and no shoes, Moreno rode on the side of the tanker then climbed underneath the truck as it hit freeway speeds.

Authorities say the suspect unscrewed a valve that sent the tanker’s wine gushing out, and he gulped as much as he could.

The truck driver called the California Highway Patrol after he noticed a dashboard gauge showing he was losing fluids, hundreds of gallons of red wine.

“I’ve listened to radio. I’ve listened to thousands and thousands of calls. This one’s up there in the top 10,” said Officer Tom Olsen with the Modesto CHP. “This individual was able to release the wine from under the tanker, and he placed himself underneath the tanker in such a manner - the best way to describe this was somebody doing snow angels.”

Moreno was arrested.

The trucking company weighed the tanker following the incident and found it had lost about 1,000 gallons of red wine, most of it ending up on the highway. That’s enough to fill about 5,000 bottles.

Copyright 2020 KOVR, Cherokee Freight Lines, Stanislaus County Sheriff via CNN. All rights reserved.