The Nevada Health Centers Mammovan returns to Northern Nevada next week.

It provides screening to all women. It accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. It also offers a sliding fee for those uninsured.

Screenings are primarily for women 40 and older. Women younger than 40 can get a screening with a referral from a health care provider.

Here are the screening times and locations:

Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10, from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.: NVHC Sierra Nevada Health Center 3225 Research Way, Carson City.

Thursday, June 11, from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.: Fallon Tribal Health Center 1001 Rio Vista Drive, Fallon.

Friday, June 12, from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.: NVHC Sierra Nevada Health Center 3225 Research Way, Carson City.

Tuesday, June 16 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.: Community Health Alliance 1055 S. Wells Ave, Reno.

Wednesday, June 17 from 7:40 a.m. to 2 p.m.: NVHC Sierra Nevada Health Center 3225 Research Way, Carson City.

Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19, from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.: Mount Grant General Hospital

200 South “A” Street, Hawthorne.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

