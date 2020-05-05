Mama bear swims cubs to safety in South Lake Tahoe

A mama bear to the rescue, just in time for Mother's Day.

Crews with the South Lake Tahoe Firefighters Association responded Sunday, May 3, 2020 to the keys marina following reports of a bear cub separated from the mother.

A video taken at the scene shows the mama bear determined to save all three of her cubs, by swimming each one to safety.

In the attached video, you can see one of the cubs holding on to its mama's back while she swims him to the shore.

The video capturing the precious moment has been shared more than 1,100 times on Facebook.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020