Making the most out of your garden during this pandemic

With sunny days ahead and quarantining at home, now is a good time to make the most out of your garden.

Creative Gardens owner CJ Sanders said business has picked up.

"This pandemic has been tragic for everybody," said Sanders. "So, with this sunshine bringing happiness to everybody, it's bringing them outside now. The best thing to do with your garden is amend the soil with some good nitrogen fixing amendments,

However if you don't want to leave the comfort of your home...Moana Nursery plant doctor Jon Bruyn said plants kits is an option online.

"We have various sizes and we deliver them to their doors," explained Bruyn. "I'm glad to see many people are starting to grow their own vegetables and they begin to appreciate what it takes to grow them."

While we're keeping ourselves healthy, Sanders said composting is a good way to be eco-healthy.

"Coffee grounds are a good one, eggshells you have to be cautious with a few others," added Sanders. "Some people think they can just throw everything out there and then in a year they ask what am I growing? It ends up being all of these leftovers from vegetables so you have to be cautious."

While growing your own produce can save you a trip to the store, it's also an opportunity to get the whole family involved.

"A great thing to plant for the kids are strawberries. We grow our own here, they're all organic." said Sanders.

Don't let the warm weather fool you though, Bruyn said to keep a look out for frost days to protect your plants and hard work.

"It's an ever changing forecast, we need to be prepared to cover tomatoes and zucchinis do well with walls of water and starter kits.

With both garden centers offering curbside assistance, they are encouraging customers to also check out their websites for more information.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020