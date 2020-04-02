Mail-in Nevada primary due to COVID 19

In the lobby of the Washoe County Registrar of Voters is a sample voting machine which shows the public how it works.

But these days mail-in sample ballots and prepaid envelopes are more important as they apply to Nevada’s primary election June 9.

On order from Nevada's Secretary of State, that primary election will be done primarily by mail ballot.

“This will ensure people that don't need to come down and be exposed to a virus or any other concerns out there,” says Deanna Spikula, Washoe County registrar of voters. “This is why we are mailing the ballots out to you pretty much encouraging you to vote at home and return the ballot by postal mail.”

Spikula says her office was already geared to mail out requested absentee ballots for the primary election. This is simply that process on steroids. She says beginning April 30 ballots will start to go out from her office.

Voters will be deciding on congressional, legislative, county and municipal offices as well as judgeships.

Candidates who receive the most votes in each party or non-partisan office will head to the general election in November.

Once residents fill out their ballots they will be asked to mail them in.

If multiple voters are in the home, each will be asked to use the pre-paid envelope sent to him or her.

“As long as it is postmarked on Election Day and we receive it seven days after, it will be tallied and will be counted,” says Spikula.

Multiple ballots in one envelope will not be accepted.

The county complex will be open to take ballots in person. But, now that our state has same day registration and voting, there will be an in person voting site at that location to allow registered voters to cast their ballot.

Spikula says check your voter information either at the Secretary of State website or the Washoe County Registrar of Voters website by mid-April.

The first wave of ballots will be mailed out soon after.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

