Magnitude 5.0 earthquake in Carson City area

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck in the Carson City area at about 6:33 p.m. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office reported no damage.

The initial report was that the quake was 6 miles east southeast of Carson City and about 9 miles south southwest of Dayton, in between Carson City and Indian Hills.

It was about 1 mile deep.

Pamela Stuart said she has not felt earthquakes like that before in Carson City.

“Just my whole started shaking, my whole apartment,” Stuart said. “I thought the whole building was going to come down.”

