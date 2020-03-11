MGM to temporarily close Vegas buffets as virus precaution

One of the largest resort operators in Las Vegas is temporarily closing buffets at all of its Las Vegas Strip casino-resorts as a precaution amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

MGM Resorts international announced Tuesday that it will close the all-you-can-eat restaurants starting Sunday and re-evaluate the closure every week.

Buffets, where diners pay a flat fee and often serve themselves at various food stands with unlimited proportions, are a signature staple of most casinos in the gambling destination.

MGM said the decision to close buffets was made out of an abundance of caution and was not recommended by any health officials.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)