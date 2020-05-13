Lyon County asking for donations for annual 4th of July celebration

The Yerington Chamber of Commerce is asking the community for donations for this year's 4th of July celebration.

In a Facebook post, the chamber is requesting $8,000 to put on a fireworks display, saying in part:

We understand that many of our friends and neighbors are struggling during these trying times and we are hopeful that the fireworks display will once again bring joy and hope to the Mason Valley area.

The Yerington Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the 4th of July fireworks display for many years and said social distancing guidelines and the closure of non essential businesses has made fundraising for this event difficult.

