Lyon County Sheriff addresses "potential concerns" within the county

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is addressing concerns within the community during what it called a "trying period of unrest across the nation."

The sheriff's office tells KOLO 8 News Now there were concerns stemming from social media about protesters in Fernley. Sheriff Frank Hunewall tells us he wants the citizens to know that the sheriff's office is paying attention.

In a statement, he said the folowing:

We as members of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office took an oath to protect and serve the citizens of Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office will continue to uphold that oath, no matter what the circumstances. During this trying period of unrest across the nation we all have to work together. Locally we are aware of some potential concerns that have surfaced within the county. We as an agency will continue answer calls for service and address the issues that may come up. We support invidividuals rights to peacefully assembly, however if that assembly becomes destructive or violent action will be taken. Everyone has the right to defend themselves and their property, but we would ask that we as law abiding citizens do not become part of the situation."

