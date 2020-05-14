Lyon County School District announces plan for graduation ceremonies

The Lyon County School District announced plans for 2019-2020 graduation and promotion ceremonies.

Officials said Thursday that plans would comply with all directives from the state and the CDC during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plans are as follows:

Wednesday, June 3rd

Dayton Intermediate School: 5 PM - Students arrive in vehicles, walk the stage, receive certificates and exit in vehicle. Live Streaming.

Silver Stage Middle School: 6 PM - Students lined up at the school (distanced apart), will receive certificate and exit in vehicle. Live Streaming via Zoom on the school website.

Yerington Intermediate School: 6 PM - Students arrive in vehicles, walk the stage, receive certificates and exit in vehicle. Live Streaming.

Thursday, June 4th

Silverland Middle School: 5 PM - Students will arrive in vehicles, be handed certificate through the car window and exit. Live Streaming.

Dayton High School: 7 PM - Students will arrive in vehicles, be handed certificate through the car window and exit. Live Streaming.

Silver Stage High School: 8:30 PM - Students arrive in vehicles, walk the stage, receive certificates and exit in vehicles. Live Streaming.

Friday, June 5th

Smith Valley School: 1 PM Promotion - 6 PM Graduation - Individual families will drive up to and enter the gym to witness the student receiving their certificate on stage, before exiting to let the next family enter. Live streaming and pre-recorded speeches/ceremony.

Fernley High School: Tentative 4 PM - Students arrive in vehicles, walk the stage, receive diplomas and exit in vehicles. Live Streaming.

Saturday, June 6th

Yerington High School: 10 AM - Students will arrive in vehicles, be handed certificate through the car window and exit. Broadcasting by KSVL Radio and Live Streaming.

The school district says some details are still being worked out, and any changes will be communicated to families.

To see more detailed plans for each school, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020