Lyon County Commission propose a 5 cent diesel tax

Should the Lyon County Commission pass a law that would tax diesel at five cents per gallon?

At its March 5, 2020 meeting, the County Commission proposed a law to set a 5 cent per gallon tax on diesel fuel.

The Board heard public comment from both in support and opposition. The Board will have a second hearing on the proposed tax on March 19, 2020.

County Manager Jeff Page says the proposed tax would help with road maintenance and it wouldn’t affect people buying diesel for agricultural purposes.

The reason why local governments can propose a tax on diesel is because of Senate Bill 48 that was passed during the 2019 Nevada Legislative Session.

Before the law, only the Federal Government and the State was allowed to tax diesel. While local governments could only tax regular gas.

“Nobody likes to pay for more taxes,” said Page “My argument is that it's a fairness issue. I have a half ton gas pick up and my brother-in-law has a three quarter ton Diesel pick up. For years and years and years, he has not been paying for the maintenance of the roads, but I have. It levels that playing field out for those that have diesel vehicles."

Page says the proposed tax could generate $2.2 million to repair local county roads. The amount would be divided up between the County, Fernley and Yerington.

The meeting begins at 9 A.M. at the County Administrative Complex in Yerington. The public will welcome to attend.

To see the agenda, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020