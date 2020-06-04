Lucky Beaver back open 24/7 after shutdown

Gaming is officially back in the state of Nevada but it's not just good news for large scale casinos and resorts. Bars like the Lucky Beaver in Reno get a lot of business from gaming. Kevin McGirk, the general manager, said the slot machines make up about 30 to 40 percent of its business.

"Today with gaming starting we're back being 24 hours again," he said.

Some regulars, like Joye Jackson, couldn't wait to hit the slots.

"The guys hit me up last night and we were like let's go support them as soon as they open. We've been waiting months," Jackson said.

McGirk said locals supporting them is a huge help after the COVID-19 Pandemic limited the restaurant to just curbside for months.

"We have very, very loyal local players that come in and play on tier program and our benefits we give our players," he said.

With the threat of the coronavirus still in the air, McGirk said there are new safety and cleaning protocols in place.

"Our menus get wiped down each time, condiments get wiped each time. Even our pens that the customers use get wiped down with hospital grade antiseptic," he said.

It may look a little different with only 50 percent occupancy allowed right now, but McGirk said it's close to being the same as before.

"Same menu, same happy hour. Looking forward to seeing everyone come in for that," he said.

