Loss of smell and taste reported as early symptoms signs of COVID-19

Doctors around the world say they may have figured out the initial symptoms people should watch for to see, if they have COVID-19.

Doctors in France are shedding the light on the loss of smell and taste as early signs of COVID-19.

Dr. Paul Manoukian, who is an Ear, Nose and Throat doctor in Carson City, says it is believe you will lose those senses first and then the other symptoms like fever, shortness of breath, fatigue and/or chest pains will come.

The American Academy of Otolaryngology posted on its website saying there is evidence to indicate that lost or reduced sense of smell and taste are symptoms associated with the virus.

Dr. Manoukian says speaking to colleagues about cases around our region, the majority of people who have or had COVID-19 suffered from a loss of smell as the initial symptoms.

He says this news is surprising because it wasn't released with the first batch of information from Wuhan, China.

Dr. Manoukian says the virus could be spread through coughing and sneezing and that is why it’s important people to cover it.

Manoukian says the loss of smell and taste does turn around and it is not permanent.

