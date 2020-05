A two vehicle crash has closed the intersection on Longley Ln. at Rock Blvd.

Reno Police responded to the crash just before 5:00 A.M. Wednesday morning. The drivers in both vehicles were taken to the hospital, one with life threatening injuries.

One of the cars involved was also on fire before it was put out by Reno fire. RPD is recommending drivers take alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020