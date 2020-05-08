Locked-down California sends mail-in ballots to every voter

Facing an array of unknowns from the coronavirus crisis, California will send every voter a mail-in ballot for the November presidential election.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the move, saying voters should not be forced to risk their health in order to cast a ballot. However, in-person voting places will remain available for those who might need them. But it wasn't clear how many.

The Republican National Committee is warning that sending millions of ballots through the mail could lead to abuse and is considering legal options.

Democratic Secretary of State Alex Padilla says the decision is good for public health and voting rights.

