Locals sew face mask to help hospitals dwindling supply

During this Pandemic, it's hard to get our hands on supplies we really need. It’s especially true for people working in the medical field.

To help, many people around the Reno/Sparks region are helping sew face masks and donating them to Hospitals, Clinics and Health Centers.

A Facebook group called ‘Masks Across Nevada,’ has more than 25 members sewing to help communities across the region facing a mask shortage.

The group says they have donated more than 350 masks.

