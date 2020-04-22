Locals banding together to feed hospitality workers

Locals are working together to provide food relief for displaced hospitality workers. Hospitality Industry Partnerships (HIP) was recently formed with the mission to help workers impacted by the pandemic. This is made possible through volunteer efforts and donations from U.S. Foods.

Jeremiah Relaford with U.S. Foods said, “Being a partner in the industry with the hospitality workers, it just made sense, we just wanted to give back to the people that have been helping us for so long.”

Industry Veteran Mark Estee is donating his time to support the cause. He said, “A lot of hospitality workers don’t want to ask for help. We are used to serving. So it is a chance now to serve those people to make sure they have food that they need.”

Each meal can feed up to 2-3 people. Hospitality workers can pick-up a meal at Fulton Alley right next to Liberty Food and Wine Exchange downtown.

Workers have to show a nametag, pay stub, or uniform. Meals will be available Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you would like to donate to HIP you could email info@NevadaHIP.com. Monetary donations will be accepted here.

