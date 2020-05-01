Local yoga instructor breaths new life into business

Marie Harger has been teaching yoga for more than 20 years.

When COVID 19 forced the closure of her yoga studio in March, she had to incorporate a drishti. In yoga that means a focused gaze concentrating on intention.

“I did say, “what the hell am I going to do?” says Harger.

Marie decided to take her instruction to her students, instead of the other way around.

She commandeered one of her students to help her with the set-up.

There were a lot of hits and misses early on--some of it with the students themselves.

“Some people were using phones, some people were using tablets, some people were using computers,” says Alice Heiman, a student in Harger’s class. “So we had to explain the interface for all the devices they were using,” she says.

With more than a month into her classes, Marie says she is teaching more students compared to classes in her studio.

For a fee, class members can log in from anywhere in the country, and that's what is happening.

“I have students joining me from the east coast, from New Hampshire,” she says. “I just had a lady join me today, from Massachusetts. I’ve got students from Canada, Colorado, and California,” says Harger, as she continues to list students and locations.

Marie says she watches everyone carefully. And makes corrections so that her students get the full benefit of yoga safely.

“I love it,” says Alice.

Marie says she loves it too.

There's the socialization and the ability to teach something she loves to more people than ever before. And because of that, for the first time in her career, yoga has given her the ability to pay most of her bills.

Marie says once her business is allowed to open she will continue with her internet classes.

Her next challenge will be social distancing at her studio.

