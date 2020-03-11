eWomen Success Summit encourages businesses to thrive

Ever since she was 12 years old, Dorinda Vance says she had a dream--working with chocolate, creating chocolate, selling chocolate.

This time of year it means Easter bunnies along with the regular pieces of chocolate created daily.

“And I thought wow, I may have a knack for this,” says Dorinda Vance, owner of Dorinda’s Chocolates. “So at that point, I just started practicing and making more chocolates, and it grew into a business. I sold a lot of chocolates out of the trunk of my car,” she says

Over the years, she's grown from a small operation in Truckee to an industrial kitchen, retail shops, along with a shipping operation.

She credits a lot of her success to the local eWomen Organization. The group is made up of mostly women from all walks of business who help each other with connections, strategy, and plans.

“90% of my business came from the women that I met through eWomen,” says Vance. “Because women do business with who they know, like and trust. And they supported me,” she says.

The local chapter meets once a month to talk about the challenges they face; what's new and what's on the horizon as far as business goes.

Sometimes they have a guest speaker.

Once a year they have a summit.

This year the daylong event takes place on March 18th, and as always it is open to the public--both men and women.

”Giving the attendees the tools that they can leave with and really put into action,” says Steffi Jo Parachou, Manager of eWomen Network Reno Chapter. “So it is a lot more education during this day, March 18,” she says.

Vance says who knows where her business would be without the help and guidance of other local women involved in eWomen.

As time has passed she says, there's been a subtle change where she's gone from novice to mentor--helping mold women new to the entrepreneurial world to business leaders of tomorrow.

