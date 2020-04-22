Local teachers create Doorstep Discos to spread joy during pandemic

Two local school teachers who are also DJs, have come up with the idea of hosting “Doorstep Discos” and giving back to the community through music and dancing. They want to encourage people to stay safe, active and connected during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Joe Hurley and Daryl Dunn bring the equipment to you and set up in front of your house and they are 100% free!

"Kinda have people come out and see each other and dance and kinda hang out and just you know get a little fun in the neighborhood," Hurley said.

They simply ask that people remember to stay safe and practice social distancing by staying in their own stoop, patio, yard, or rooftop.

"Bring the party too people so they're able to enjoy themselves on their own property or porch or doorstep," Dunn said.

They also encourage people to give back in some way of their own if they can and pay it forward.

You can request a Doorstep Disco here. Send them a message or give them a call at (775) 230-0355.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020