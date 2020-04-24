Local studio offers Pottery To Go

A quick glance at Color Me Mine at the Summit Mall looks like it's open for business. But the Paint Your Own Pottery studio is actually closed to the public. All of the seats are empty and the only person in the studio these days is owner Amanda Smith. She's revamped her business model during the COVID-10 pandemic.

"We are not allowed to have anyone in the studio anymore, so we've changed our delivery method. we have packaged our paints to go. you can take it with you," said Smith.

Here's how it works: customers select their pottery pieces and paint colors online on Color Me Mine Reno's website. Smith packages it all up with brushes and instructions and can deliver to their doorstep, no contact necessary. Then, customers drop the pieces off curbside when they're done. The shop will fire them up in one of its kilns and give customers a call back so they can be picked up curbside.

"I've actually had a lot of great comments about how relaxing it is to paint at home, how they can take their time instead of coming here," said Smith. "When at home, you can do something, leave it, come back to it days later."

And while these changes are keeping her business afloat, it's a lot of work for one person. Smith used to have five employees, but most were students at the University of Nevada. When on campus classes stopped due to COVID-19, they had to return home -- leaving Smith on her own.

"It's rough. Every day is something new. It's actually really really rough," said Smith.

But she's determined not to give up. It's a lot of heavy lifting for this single mom, but she also sees the value that staying open brings to other families.

"We've had times when I've dropped something off and when I get to my car, I hear thank you and a little kid waving and jumping up and down," said Smith. "And people go 'Color Me Mine's here!' So a huge smile on my face when I see that."

And she wants other local business owners to know that even though things may not be easy now, it's all worth it.

"Don't give up. Stick in there. There's low moments, but the high moments are so high-- especially when you have a customer call you on the phone and say thank you for being in business. It's like wow, thank you so much for being my customer. So hang in there. it's going to work."

Smith said she worked with the City of Reno's Business Licensing Department to get permission to operate like this. She says she has gotten such good feedback, she will likely continue to offer this kind of service when business does go back to normal.