Local staffing company says people are turning down open positions

Unemployment rates across the country are on the rise, but there are still open jobs that need to be filled in Northern Nevada. Reno Staffing says people have been turning down jobs they normally would have jumped at prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We've made over 50 calls to previous associates and I would say received a 99.9 percent rate of 'no thanks,'" Tylen Shoupe, the staffing director, said.

Shoupe said people are telling the company they are comfortable where they are.

"It's really tough and I think it's that extra $600 that is really helping people not want to go to work," she said.

The federal government is providing those on unemployment an additional $600 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We're talking about even potentially increasing pay and things like that to incentivize people to go back to work, but I mean just that $600 dollars that's $15 an hour and so that's really hard to compete with," she said.

The company has more than 20 open jobs in warehouses and manufacturing available.

"We're offering the same positions that they were jumping at before and they are turning them down left and right," Shoupe said.

She is worried that because they can't fill jobs, some businesses will be forced to close.

"Warehouses and manufacturing and production are really going to start feeling it as they grow and get more orders and we can't fill those spots with employees," she said.

If you are looking for an open position you can visit the Reno Staffing website here or call (775) 336-1137.

