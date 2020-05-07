Local small gym owners hope to open sooner rather than later

In Nevada, Phase one of re-opening the economy could happen before May 15th. Some businesses are trying to make sure they are on the list.

CJ Baroli is the co-owner of CrossFit Initiative located on Double R Blvd in Reno. Baroli is encouraging other small gym owners to join the push top reopen the facility in a few weeks.

Baroli believes being proactive and safe can work at the same time.

The proposal Baroli and more than 30 other small gyms submitted to the City of Reno and Washoe County highlight ways gyms can reopen. Here are the key takeaways:



Checking temperatures at the door



Require clients to sign in



Everyone wears a face mask



Only hold three classes each day, no back-to-back sessions and no more than nine people in each class



Each person will have a designated work area and will received a 10x10 box with equipment needed for workout and will be sanitized at the end of the workout



Trainer will pre-set all sanitized equipment required for the session in the designated work out area before the client arrives



The use of shared equipment between athletes is prohibited. This includes sharing items like hand chalk



Hand sanitizer will be available



No kids or adults with venerable conditions allowed until later phases

