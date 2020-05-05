Local shop hopes to spread kindness one rock at a time

Like many businesses, Fat Amy's Boutique in Carson City has closed down their shop for the last month due to the pandemic.

It's a change not just for the store....but for co-owner James Reyes and his kids; daughter Olivia and son Dylan who tag along to help.

"Dylan does have special needs, so it didn't click with him exactly what was going on until he realized his friends weren't coming in," Reyes explained. "He calls all our customers his friends and he was feeling kind of down."

That was until Dylan found a painted rock a few blocks down from the boutique, with an inspirational message on the other side.

"We explained to him that's a good sign, that means your customers and your friends are thinking about you," added Reyes. "They're leaving little bits of them, so you know they're still around and still with you."

That's when they decided to keep the kindness going.

Fat Amy's Boutique is inviting the community to take part in a virtual event to paint rocks with inspirational messages and spread the cheer.

"We want them to take a snap of where they put it, not revealing the location because its fun to find them," Reyes said. "Then Fat Amy's will send them a little surprise as a thank you for making the neighborhood feel a little happier."

He said finding the rocks is an easy way to brighten up someone's day...the trick is just knowing where to look...

"It's just to do something fun for the community," Reyes explained. "So when you're walking around, this can bring a smile to your face to remind you we're here for each other. We might not be able to give each other a hug right now, but you can give a hug with a rock."

For more information on the virtual event, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020