Local salons prepare to reopen

Almost 2 months ago, the owner of Nail Spa and Co., Nev Trevino found herself in a very difficult situation. Her salon is her only source of income and everything came to a drastic stop, but as we enter the first phase of reopening our state she is now getting back to business.

"A sense of relief, it was a sense of ok here we go, it’s time to get back to work," Trevino said.

She went from having 10 clients a day to none at all. She is a single mother and she said that the impact of COVID-19 has been enormous, it has cost her thousands of dollars. Governor Steve Sisolak announced that certain businesses, including Trevino’s salon, could reopen.

"I’m extremely grateful that he added us into phase 1, extremely grateful,” exclaimed Trevino.

Trevino’s salon will reopen a bit differently, she has made sure to follow the Governor's safety requirements. She has placed a sheet of Plexiglas on her work stations, disinfected all highly touched surfaces, and separated all furniture by 6 feet to maintain social distancing.

"I feel like this is going to be my new everyday life, and I’m going to totally support this 110% to protect everyone across the board," said Trevino.

Since the Governor’s announcement, Trevino’s phonies ringing non-stop. Clients have her booked for many weeks, but she said COVID-19 will change the way she operates her business moving forward.

"I want you to know that I am taking every precaution necessary to make sure you’re safe and I’m safe and that nobody else is going to get this."

Trevino said she never expected this day to arrive so soon, but it is important that small businesses unite to continue moving forward while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

