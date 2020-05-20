Local salon taking hair donations for children who need hair

Plexiglass, dividers and even masks are the few changes you'll notice at Revamp Salon.

Owner Keri Polasik said they are now booked with appointments until the end of June.

One thing Polasik still needs? Hair donations.

"Everything was just starting to get in the works right before all this happened," said Polasik. "Then we were mandated to close."

With the salon closed in accordance with Governor Steve Sisolak's orders, Polasik wasn't able to receive hair donations for kids who need it most.

"They may have cancer or aloepecia," added Polasik.

For the past 3 years, she has partnered with Wigs for Kids.

"It's a process to get them approved for Wigs for Kids," Polasik explained. "Everything goes through me, we can get them fitted and on the list to receive hair."

The requirements are simple: hair donations must be at least 12 inches long, chemical free, clean and dry.

"Wigs for kids is 100% nonprofit, each wig costs them $1,800 dollars to make,"added Polasik. "It's really amazing to have a program like that to help the kids in our community, we plan on having fundraisers in the future to help."

So if you're needing a hair cut soon, what better way to get rid of your long locks than by donating it to a good cause?

"I have been part of 3 children getting their wigs here in the Reno area and it's such a life changing experience to be a part of," said Polasik. "It's just unreal how they light up when they get their wigs. It's something i want to be a part of for a long time."

For more information on Wigs for Kids, click here.

For more on Revamp Salon, click here.



