Local restaurant's plan for re-opening

Governor Steve Sisolak eased some restrictions last week, allowing many businesses to re-open soon.

Despite closing their dining area, Ijji Noodle House general manager Kurtis Tan said they're still busy as ever with their curbside pick ups.

"We got a huge amount of support from the community," said Tan. "They can just come by, give us a call and order in advance. Everyone stays in their car to ensure the safety and comfort for all our guests."

For now they will keep their dining area closed to the public.

They're awaiting further guidance from the governor and health district and when they do re-open, you can expect heavy duty sanitation for protection.

"We treat our customers like family, so we want to take care of their safety and what they're comfortable with," Tan added. "So, we'll follow guidelines from the governor and the health department with restrictions on how many people can eat inside the restaurant."

This also includes frequently sanitizing high touch areas, menus, tables and providing hand sanitizer stations for customers when they walk through the doors.

"We want to maintain control of the situation. We're trying to adapt to the situation not just run a restaurant and hope for the best," Tan explained. "We're trying to adapt to the situation and give the best for our customers."

For years Tan said taking care of his customers who are his neighbors and friends have now become his extended family....who are taking care of him.

"Because of the support from our community, I can continue to grow the number of hours to offer my staff and keep my staff employed," Tan added.

When they do re-open, it'll be a warm welcome.

"All the love from the community is tremendous and amazing," Tan said."I miss every single one of them."

