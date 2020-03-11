Local restaurant owner explains cleaning practices amid coronavirus outbreak

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, everyone should have been practicing habits like washing your hands, not touching your face and social distancing. These not only protect against spreading coronavirus but any illness.

These simple steps are what Pub N' Sub in Reno says it's been doing since it opened.

"Everybody's going to be a whole lot healthier if everybody does that and if everybody does that we will probably prevent the spread of this disease," Steve Mathers, the owner, said.

Mathers said he has always used a simple bleach and water mixture to clean and disinfect his restaurant.

"And you need to run the bleach bucket at a hundred parts per million, it doesn't seem like much but it will do the job," he said.

Mathers said everyone wears gloves when handling food and spends between $400 to $500 per month on them. He added that gloves should never replace washing your hands.

"And you go through them fairly quickly but this should not replace hand washing because hand washing is the number one thing you want to do to make it all happen just right," he said.

Employee, Abby Busse, said customers expect to eat somewhere that is not a breeding ground for germs.

"Customers put a lot of trust in you when they order food from a place like this and it's our duty to make sure everything is clean and up to standards because they are trusting us a lot," she said.

Mathers said there has not been a drop off in business or the amount of customers since the coronavirus outbreak.

