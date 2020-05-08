Local restaurant entrepreneur to delay opening businesses

Local restaurant owner Mark Estee said he will delay opening his five restaurants.

Estee said he will not open his doors on Saturday after Governor Steve Sisolak announced his Phase 1 guidelines Thursday.

According to Estee he aims to open mid-May. He said he is excited for the news, but wants to take extra precaution.

“We are being smart, we are being measured, we are taking care of safety, we need to train everybody on the new procedures and policies.”

Governor Sisolak said restaurants, bars that sell food, hair, nail, barbershops, and retail shops can reopen, but must follow safety protocols, that includes social distancing and wearing a face mask.

As for restaurants and bars that sell food they cannot have more than 50% capacity, tables and booths need to be spaced out, employees must wear a facemask, and restaurants must require reservations when practical.

Estee said he not only wants to follow Governor Sisolak’s guidelines, but the county’s as well. He is waiting to see if Washoe County will make an announcement after Sisolak said counties can add stricter guidelines.

“I think the Governor, put it back into the counties which is a good move,” Estee said.“Now its incumbent upon us as businesses and the community to figure out what this looks for all businesses, especially restaurants.”

Estee’s restaurants will continue curbside and takeout until May 18th.

His restaurants are Liberty Food & Wine Exchange, Overland Restaurant and Pub, The Union, and Cucina Lupo.

Estee said Chez Louie inside the Nevada Museum of Art will have a different opening date.

