Local owner reacts to city’s mandatory non-essential business closures

Businesses across Reno are either closing down or planning to close their doors this week. This is following a Monday announcement from the City of Reno’s Mayor Hillary Schieve that all non-essential businesses like bars, restaurants, gyms, and nightclubs must close by Friday.

Schieve said this is an important step in stopping the COVID-19 spread. "We think this is the appropriate measure considering the circumstances and if this is what we have to do to protect the community this is what we all need to do.”

According to the city exempt businesses are those with takeout, delivery, drive-thru, and pick up services. The city also said casino gaming is still allowed to operate following the directions of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, but casino dining areas in restaurants and bars should be closed.

Local businesses like Midtown Eats have to figure out how to stay in business. Owner Christine Savage said, "We are going to be offering, curbside pick, we are also going to try and figure out how to do delivery."

She added, "We are also going to have gift cards available if people want to do that. We can do that over the phone or we can do that as pick up as well."

Since last week Savage said business has been trickling down because of the virus. “It is pretty quiet we are still pretty much down from our normal sales, but we definitely have had some community support, they are coming in and they are going to I’m sure support us until we can’t anymore.”

The city said closures will be until April 5th.

