Local organizations, volunteers keeping seniors, those in need fed

In partnership with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, local organizations fueled by individual volunteers have teamed up to help supply our area's less fortunate with food amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednedsay, the Reno Housing Project, along with help from COVID volunteers, delivered a month's worth of groceries to seniors at the Tom Sawyer Village.

In normal times, "you would see a line of seniors, waiting to get their box of food to take home," said Brent Boynton, community outreach coordinator with The Reno Housing Authority. Now, they've been confined to their homes.

Councilwomen Naomi Duerr helped organize the COVID volunteers, which are simply a group of local citizens aiming to help in any way possible, when they can.

"We have a tremendous amount of people with a lot of skills and talents in our city," said Duerr. "We really want to put that to work."

Over at Sparks Christian Fellowship, their weekly Wednesday grocery giveaway has been expanded from Sparks residents only to now anyone in need.

"It's a blessing to us and it's a blessing to the community for us to still be open and to provide our food that we have," said Ana Cribb, outreach coordinator with the church.

Reno & Sparks have rallied around those hit the hardest, a sign of the area's character and priorities.

"The number of people who feel a need to give," said Boynton. "It's something we can all be proud of to be a part of this community."

