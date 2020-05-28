Local officials speak out following George Floyd's death

It's a story gripping the country.

Four Minneapolis police officers fired following the death of George Floyd who was seen on camera pleading for help as an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

Two local officials are speaking out against the actions of those officers.

Reno Police Chief Jason Soto tweeting on Thursday, "There are times, when those of us in law enforcement must recognize and be critical of unjust actions by those who are given ultimate arrest authority. Kneeling on a man's neck, for several minutes, with several other officers standing by watching is unjust and wrong."

There are times, when those of us in law enforcement must recognize and be critical of unjust actions by those who are given ultimate arrest authority. Kneeling on a mans neck, for several minutes, with several other officers standing by watching is unjust and wrong...... — Jason Soto (@ChiefJasonSoto) May 28, 2020

Chief Soto goes on to say, "We spend hundreds of hours training over the course of our career to avoid such actions and to maintain trust with all of our citizens. I am deeply disturbed and saddened by this. Through the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “The time is always right to do what is right.”

We spend hundreds of hours training over the course of our career to avoid such actions and to maintain trust with all of our citizens. I am deeply disturbed and saddened by this.



Through the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “The time is always right to do what is right” — Jason Soto (@ChiefJasonSoto) May 28, 2020

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam also weighed in.

"This morning, my youngest asked me 'Dad, why didn't the police officers listen to that man when he said he couldn't breathe? Do your police officers do that? No one helped him, Dad, and they showed it on the news.' As a law enforcement leader, it's time we stand up and call out those few who choose to disgrace our badge, tarnish our profession and absolutely abuse their authority. We all took an oath "to protect and serve and uphold the Constitution." It's time we hold our own to that oath."

As a law enforcement leader, it's time we stand up and call out those few who choose to disgrace our badge, tarnish our profession and absolutely abuse their authority. We all took an oath "to protect and serve and uphold the Constitution." It's time we hold our own to that oath. — Sheriff Darin Balaam (@sheriffbalaam) May 28, 2020

The four officers involved were fired. The mayor of Minneapolis is now calling for criminal charges against at least one of the officers.

Since Floyd's death, violent protests have rocked Minneapolis. At least one person has died.

“Please, Minneapolis," urged Mayor Jacob Frey on Twitter. "We cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy."

For the latest on this story, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

