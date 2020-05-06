Local mom starts Facebook group to support high school seniors

A local mother started a Facebook group to bring joy to seniors impacted by the pandemic. The pandemic has caused many seniors across the country to miss out on the last year of their high school career.

The Facebook group is called Adopt a Northern Nevada High School Senior 2020. Sherrie Marlow created the page and has a senior at Spanish Springs High School. She said, “As a parent of a senior, you just want to fix things.”

Marlow’s son, Thomas, said he was looking forward to his senior year. “It’s not fun I can tell you that, it’s pretty devastating.”

Thomas added, “Everybody started senior year with high hopes of finishing the year beyond our wildest dreams.”

Since the launch of the Facebook group nearly 600 seniors have been adopted. Stacy Dunster adopted Thomas. She said, “I hope this helps him to keep going right now.”

Dunster filled a basket with Thomas’ favorite items. He said, “I was honestly floored, it was completely out of the ordinary to see the kindness in other people's heart to donate to those going through this hard time is an experience like none other."

Dunster’s daughter is also a senior and understands what the Marlow’s are going through. She said her daughter was adopted.

“She’s got one big basket already, and it made me cry as a mom that someone took their time to put this together.”

People can nominate a local senior on the page and adopters can pick a senior and give the student a gift.

Marlow said adopters can drop off their gift or even mail it. “We try to screen any members joining the group to ensure safety to the best of our ability."

She added, “We check profiles, where they are located, groups they are in and have set up questions to ask why they want to join the group."

Those who want to adopt have until mid-June.

