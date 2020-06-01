Local leader says we must distinguish that violent acts not part of peaceful protest

After a weekend of protests and civil unrest, many of the headlines show violent acts and riots, but those acts, are hijacking the voices of the real Black Lives Matter movement.

"Remember protests are a result of people who feel like they are unheard," Dr. Norris Dupree Jr., a local leader, said.

Dupree said the focus should not be on the riots, but the push for justice for black lives taken by police.

"George Floyd, to Ahmed Arberry, Breonna Taylor. There are just somethings happening that you know enough is enough," he said.

Dupree said everyone needs to know that the rioting and looting had nothing to do with the peaceful protest in Downtown Reno on May 30.

"I know people want to link it to Black Lives Matter and although the rally ended and these individuals went off on their own and not only that but they were using social media to tell people where they were at so their crowd was getting bigger even after the rally," he said.

Dupree is calling for unity across the entire communtiy.

"What we can do is work together and give each other time and space so that voices can be heard," he said.

He also said there needs to be more transparency from local police.

"We have done some tremendous work in this community but I think we still have a long way to go. And from their end they have brought a greater transparency to the process and from our end I think we would just like an expedited investigation especially with releasing of the tapes," Dupree said.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020