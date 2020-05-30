Local law enforcement and officials have a "Courageous Conversation"



What occurred to George Floyd on Monday, May 25th has enraged many in America. As a result, Floyd died and four Minneapolis officers were fired. At least one now facing charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

A Facebook live conversation, led by Dr. Norris Dupree and Tiffany Young that featured Sheriff Darin Balaam and Reno Police Chief Tom Robinson, was held to discuss the impact this event and others have had on communities of color. Chief Robinson said this act was inhumane.

"It comes down to leadership and the tone that the leadership sets about tolerance, about what behaviors will be accepted and what kind of values the organization has," Robinson said.

Tiffany Young, Equity and Diversity Director at Washoe County School District said she understands that African Americans are rightfully angry and upset, but now it’s time to show some action.

"Are we putting ourselves in a position where we can change the dynamics that are happening in our communities, are we making ourselves present, are we talking to people and being in the room and if we are not in the rooms then we need to figure out how to get those doors out the way so we can make sure there is change," Young explained.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said watching how those four officers handled the situation was heart-wrenching. He added law enforcement is held to a higher standard.

"It’s time we hold ourselves accountable for that and when we see these bad apples we need to take care of them."

Balaam said it all comes down to the trust and faith our community has in law enforcement and they are working to prevent this from happening in Northern Nevada.

