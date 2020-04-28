Local gym prepares for opening day

The front lobby of Double Diamond Athletic Club is getting a facelift.

Plans were already in the works before the gym had to shut down completely in mid-March.

The owner says they had planned on doing the construction in phases. But, with with the gym closed, it’s all being done at once.

“Once we got word of the shutdown it was full speed ahead,” says Michael Shirley owner of the Double Diamond Athletic Club. “And we actually expanded the project by 50% just do more stuff in our locker rooms and pool. Yea so the project got bigger when we closed,” he says.

Shirley says he's constantly reading about what gyms will need to do when they finally open.

He says emphasis is on social distancing, and cleaning throughout facilities.

But thus far he says he has seen no final directives.

Look around and you notice machines will probably need more space between them at the club.

Classes may not be able to accommodate as many students as in the past.

More emphasis will be placed on cleaning surfaces after they've been used.

“It will become obvious real fast if we need to add, cancel, move things around,” says Shirley. “We will just do whatever we need to do to accommodate folks to make sure they are in the gym and having fun,” he says

Shirley says he was nervous for his staff and clients before his businesses was told to shut down by the governor's office.

The break he says gives him a chance to check and double check policies and procedures at the gym to see if any revisionist work needs to be done.

At which point he says his staff will have to undergo orientation.

All of this is dependent upon when he gets the final word and who it comes from-- city, county, state, or federal directive.

Besides cleanliness and social distancing, many gyms may be wondering about their personnel, and will they be returning once the business is open.

Shirley says that doesn't concern him, because he was fortunate to get a PPP loan which means his employees are collecting a paycheck despite the fact they cannot be at the gym at this time.

