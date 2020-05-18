Local gym and family hoping gyms will open sooner

A local gym, athlete, and mother wants gyms to open up sooner in the Silver state.

Ella Craig, 12, is a level 7 gymnast at Gymnastics Nevada in Sparks. Before the pandemic Craig would train 20 hours a week.

She said, "We can't really duplicate any of the training we have done at the gym." Ella’s training hours are not only cut, but she practices through Zoom.

"Although its good to have a structure, its not the same four hours of practice we used to do every single day."

Her mother, Candace Craig, said the closures have taken a toll on her daughter’s health. Craig said, “I've seen her go through good days, bad days, bouts of depression, feeling hopeless."

Co-owner of Gymnastics Nevada and former Olympic gymnast, Jake Dalton, said now is more important than ever to stay in shape because its off season.

"Right now during the off season they are learning all the new skills. In order to improve and progress they have to learn the new skills for the next level and right now they can't even maintain the skills that they have."

The three of them are hoping Governor Steve Sisolak will consider reopening gyms sooner.

Craig said, "I am hoping he trusts these kids to be responsible enough they know its going to be different, but they are ready to take on the challenge to get back to what they love."

Ella added, "I know we can keep ourselves safe in there and have limited contacted, social distancing, and stuff like that, because it is not a contact sport."

According to Dalton the gym already has a plan in place. "We are obviously going to put markings on the floor, sneeze guards in the front office, coaches are going to wear masks."

He added, "We are going to limit the spotting, we are only going to do that if its necessary on a scale, but we are also going to try and limit the contact, and also limit the amount of athletes we are going to have in each class.”

Governor Sisolak held a press conference last Friday, but no word yet when the state will head into Phase 2.

