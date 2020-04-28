Local flower shop prepares in advance for Mother's Day

With Mother's day around the corner, one local flower shop is hoping this will bring a boom in business.

Suzanne Shepherd is the director of internal operations at Sparks Florist.

She said they're preparing for the big day in a different kind of way.

"A lot of people aren't going to be able to be with their mom's," said Shepherd. "So, we've already been getting a pretty big response for Mother's day. People are sending flowers and letting their mom's know they love them and they can't wait to see them soon."

It's quite a production, Sparks Florist spends at least a month and a half prepping in advance which includes hiring extra staff and delivery drivers.

"I've noticed an uptick in early ordering this year," added Shepherd. For people, it's already on their minds and again they're not able to spend time with family so they're planning ahead.

Like many other businesses impacted, COVID-19 has brought in a few challenges when it comes to working at the flower shop.

They're now operating in their warehouse while the retail store remains closed to the public.

"What we're doing is calling the individuals ahead of time, letting them know we'll be coming by with flowers," explained Shepherd. "We ring the doorbell when we go there and text them, so there's no contact with our driver and the individual."

Despite a few setbacks, Shepherd said the huge response from our community makes it all worthwhile.

"I've even had people order flowers and send it to themselves to enjoy because they're stuck in the house," added Shepherd. "It's kind of a two fold, they're stuck home but still supporting us. We appreciate it."

Shepherd said showing love and compassion is critical during this time and sending flowers can go a long way.

"It's my favorite holiday," explained Shepherd. "For Valentine's Day, I think people feel very pressed that they have to do something, but I think everyone wants to do something for their mom.

If you're not a fan of flowers, Sparks Florist has other options like blooming plants, chocolates and wine.

Currently, they are only taking phone and online orders for no contact delivery.

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 10th, 2020.

